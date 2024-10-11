NJ treated to the northern lights for a second time this week

☑️ Northern Lights were visible over NJ Thursday evening

☑️ They're part of increased solar activity that could interfere with radio signals

☑️ A comet will be visible over New Jersey Saturday night

After New Jersey had the rare treat of seeing the northern lights this week in middle of the night they were back for a second time at a better time and even more colors

Thanks to a severe solar storm triggered by an outburst from the sun earlier in the week skies was filled with brilliant pink, green, purple and red around 7:30 p.m Thursday night from the aurora borealis. The display was a sight of joy for many who sent pictures to New Jersey 101.5.

"It’s been my dream since I was a little girl to see them. I’m 46 now. I was so excited I cried," Brooke Marie Allen of Beverly said.

"So awesome," Eileen Stock of Cedar Knolls said.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow was disappointed he missed the show.

"Alas, no aurora for me. The light pollution was too intense, especially with a festival/carnival going on right across the street from our house," Zarrow said. "But I love seeing all the amazing photos from those who had success! I'm so glad many New Jerseyans got to enjoy nature's geomagnetic splendor!"

Solar flare, the bright flash in the center of the image 10/3/24 Solar flare, the bright flash in the center of the image 10/3/24 (Solar Dynamics Observatory/NASA via AP, File) loading...

Comet C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan–ATLAS

The sun is near the peak of its current 11-year cycle, sparking all the recent solar activity.

The storm also prompted the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to issue a severe geomagnetic storm watch that continues Friday for possible disruptions to power and radio signals.

Another sky show happens Saturday when the recently discover comet C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan–ATLAS makes its closed pass to Earth on Saturday. It won’t be seen for another 80,000 years.

Zarrow says there could be a few clouds but skies will be clear to see the comet.

NASA astronomer Bill Cooke recommends choosing a dark vantage point just after full nightfall to see the comet. Look to the southwest roughly 10 degrees above the horizon and identify the constellations of Sagittarius and Scorpio. Tsuchinshan-ATLAS should be visible between them.

By Sunday, the comet may remain visible at the midway point between the bright star Arcturus and the planet Venus.

