NJ man admits vandalizing Rutgers Center for Islamic Life
✅Jacob Beacher admitted to vandalizing the Rutgers Center for Islamic Life
✅U.S. Attorney for NJ Philip R. Sellinger said it is indicative of a rise in hate crime
✅The vandalism was valued at $5,000
NEW BRUNSWICK — The man charged with vandalizing the Rutgers Center for Islamic Life on the last day of Ramadan pleaded guilty to the hate crime.
Jacob Beacher, 24, of North Plainfield, admitted to destroying art pieces with Quranic verses, ripping a Palestinian flag off its pole, shattering windows, vandalizing TVs and breaking TVs during the early hours of April 10, the holiday of Eid al-Fitr.
A charity box was also stolen The damage was valued at at least $5,000.
Beacher, who is not affiliated with Rutgers, was charged on April 22 with federal charges of damage to religious property. He admitted to the hate crimes on Wednesday.
Hate crime will not be tolerated
U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said in a video statement that the incident was indicative of an "alarming" rise in Islamophobia and anti-Muslim bigotry in the state and something his office will not tolerate as it makes people fearful of worshipping where they seem fit.
"Let me be clear. My office takes hate crimes like this very seriously. Anyone who attempts to intimidate others based on their race, how they worship, where they're from or who they love will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Sellinger said.
Beacher faces a maximum penalty of three years and a fine of up to $250,000. He will be sentenced on Feb. 11, 2025.
