Thieves in NJ using pizza delivery to prey on residences, report says

TOMS RIVER — Burglars used a pizza delivery to determine if anyone was inside a home before breaking in and stealing cash and jewelry, a local news report says.

The Lakewood Scoop reported that a lunchtime delivery with instructions to "knock hard" was requested from Domino's. When no one came to the door, the driver left.

That was the cue for two would-be robbers who pulled up in a vehicle about 30 seconds later, according to the Scoop. Police believe the men placed the order.

The burglars got out of the car wearing work gear and entered the home through a window. The robbers found a gun safe on the second floor and opened it using a crowbar.

The thieves took the cash and jewelry but left behind several guns in the safe.

According to the Scoop, the residents were not home and the plates on their vehicle were fake.

Was the delivery guy an accomplice?

The entire incident was captured by home security video.

The Scoop reported that investigators and the homeowner found the Domino's driver who told them he was unaware the delivery was being used to determine if anyone was home.

Toms River police on Thursday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

