Founder of Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, NJ public servant, dies at 94

The founder of Gillian’s Wonderland Pier who once served as mayor of Ocean City died at his home Saturday.

The death of Roy Gillian at the age of 94 comes as the Wonderland Pier he opened in 1965 is being closed by his son, current Ocean City mayor Jay Gillian, on Columbus Day weekend. Jay Gillian said in a statement the pier is "no longer a viable business."

Originally from Haverford, Pennsylvania, Roy Gillian settled in Ocean City after serving in the U.S. Army in the early 1950s. He and his brother took over the Fun Deck from their father in 1957 and founded Wonderland Pier in 1965. According to his obituary, he was an Ocean City commissioner from 1963-67, Cape May Xounty freeholder from 1971-76, commissioner of Cape May County Municipal Utilities from 1982-86 and mayor of Ocean City from 1986-90.

He was also active in the community serving on a number of boards and organizations including the Ocean City Home Bank and Shore Medical Center.

Gillian was married to wife Patricia, father of four sons and stepfather to a son and daughter. He has 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Gillian's Wonderland in Ocean City

Active member of the community, amusement industry

After finishing his political career, Gillian turned his attention to the amusement industry and became a member of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, according to the Wonderland Pier website. He served as its president and was a member of the board. Gillians also visited amusement parks around the world bringing new ideas home to his own park.

Through it all Gillian's love of music was steady. He was a piano player all his adult life and was the orchestra leader of Roy Gillian & His Orchestra from 1947-51.

Gillian's viewing is scheduled for Wednesday from noon until 2 p.m. followed by a Masonic funeral service and a funeral ceremony. All will take place at the Ocean City Tabernacle on Wesley Avenue.

