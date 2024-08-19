Why was Route 78 closed leaving NJ on Saturday?

🚨The crash involving a UPS truck on Route 78 west happened Saturday morning

A tractor-trailer that went off Route 78 in Pennsylvania is to blame for a closure before dawn on Saturday that affected New Jersey.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper First Class Nathan T. Branosky said a multi-vehicle crash near Exit 71 (Route 33) sent the truck through a guardrail and down an embankment around 3:30 a.m.

Video by WFMZ TV shows the UPS truck laying on its side with packages scattered all around. A vehicle on the shoulder of the road had extensive front-end damage.

Big detour

Branosky did not disclose the circumstances of the crash or the status of the drivers of the vehicles involved in the crash.

The highway was closed for nine hours for cleanup, according to Branosky. Traffic was diverted off Route 78 at Exit 3 in Warren County, creating heavy traffic on Route 22 through Phillipsburg into Pennsylvania where drivers could take Route 33 back to Route 78.

