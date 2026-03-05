Some things just go well together like peanut butter and jelly, or chocolate syrup on ice cream. All matches made in heaven.

Then there are those things that simply don't belong near one another. And for those in the Garden State, that could be combing Jersey pizza with tropical pineapple.

Yes, who in the right mind would put fruity pineapple on a Jersey pizza? That just sounds terrible. And it's part of the reason why I never tried it. At least, not until recently.

If it wasn't for my son encouraging me to try it, I don't think I ever would've. But first, here's why he wanted to try it.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM loading...

Fruity pineapple on a pizza?

My one son absolutely loves to eat fruit. In fact, we have a rare problem of him eating too much fruit as opposed to sweets. I guess that's a good problem to have with kids.

But it's his love of eating fruit that inspired him to want to try pineapple pizza, despite how much the rest of us said it sounded gross. He was still curious and wanted to try it anyway. That is, as long as I would try it too.

Yes, I made the deal to try it too. Needless to say, I was NOT looking forward to it.

(Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) (Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

Pineapple pizza verdict

We thought for sure my son wouldn't like the combination, but we were wrong. He absolutely loved it! And, he wanted more. Probably one of the few New Jerseyans who would eat such a combination.

But then, I realized it was my turn to try it since I told him I would. So I sucked it up and took a bite myself.

My verdict? Shockingly good! I never in a million years thought I would like pineapple on pizza. But hey, here we are. Guess we shouldn't be knocking it unless we try it first (I mean, if other's eat anchovies on pizza, then why not pineapple).

Here's a taste of the NJ pizza joints Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. This isn't the entire list, but it's a small sample to get you started. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Another top New Jersey pizza joint Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.