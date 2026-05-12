Funny and gorgeous, Chelsea Handler coming to NJ this summer

Chelsea Handler is coming to New Jersey this summer for back-to-back comedy shows at two different venues. If you’ve ever wanted to spend an evening with someone who says exactly what everyone else is thinking but is too afraid to say out loud, here’s your shot.

The comedian, author, producer, talk show host and professional pot-stirrer will appear Aug. 6 at the The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank and Aug. 7 at the Wellmont Theater in Montclair.

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Handler has built a career out of being brutally honest, wildly inappropriate and somehow still oddly relatable.

She first exploded into mainstream fame hosting the late-night E! show Chelsea Lately, where celebrities often looked terrified and delighted at the same time.

She’s also become a publishing machine. Several of her books landed on the New York Times bestseller list including Are You There, Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea, Uganda Be Kidding Me and Life Will Be the Death of Me.

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A few fun facts about Handler:

she’s the youngest of six kids, she's a Jersey girl born and raised in Livingston, used to be very close friends with Jennifer Aniston, used to date rapper 50 Cent, and she once admitted she got a DUI at age 21 after driving drunk to a party.

Instead of hiding it, she turned it into comedy material. That’s kind of her whole brand.

Love her or hate her, Chelsea Handler doesn’t really care which one it is. She’s made a fortune turning uncomfortable truths into punchlines, and New Jersey audiences usually appreciate somebody who skips the fake crap.

Find tickets to see the beautiful and talented Chelsea Handler here.

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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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