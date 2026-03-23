You guys know the reputation New Jersey has. They say we are abrupt, rude, and unfriendly. But we know what we really are. And that’s honest. People mistake that for rude. But actually, we live in one of the friendliest states I’ve ever experienced.

We might be fast or impatient, but when you walk into a place in NJ, you’re gonna make friends fast. That’s why World Atlas came up with a list of the 10 friendliest towns in New Jersey. If you’ve ever been to these, see if you agree.

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Frenchtown

Small, artsy, right on the river. You go to walk around and somehow end up talking to people in shops or at lunch. It just feels easy.

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Cape May

Busy in the summer, but still has that friendly vibe. People are out walking, sitting, talking. It doesn’t feel rushed.

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Spring Lake

Quiet and clean. No chaos. Just people walking the boardwalk, hanging by the lake, keeping it simple.

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Clinton

Looks like a postcard. The kind of town where people actually know each other and stop to talk.

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Lambertville

A little artsy, a little quirky. Great for walking around, popping into shops, and just hanging out.

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Haddonfield

Feels like a real community. Nice downtown, people out and about, not just running in and out.

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West Cape May

Small and laid back. A little different from regular Cape May. Slower, quieter, more local feel.

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Allentown

One of those towns where nothing feels hectic. Coffee, a walk, maybe lunch. That’s kind of the whole point.

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Red Bank

More is going on here, but still friendly. Good downtown, people out at night, always running into someone.

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Ocean City

Classic Shore town. Families, boardwalk, same people coming back every year. Feels familiar even if it’s your first time.

New Jersey doesn’t always get credit for this side of itself.

But it’s there.

You just have to know where to go!

Top 20 largest cities in New Jersey These are the 20 largest municipalities in New Jersey. The municipalities on the list have changed over the years. We used U.S. Census American Community Survey 5-year estimates to compare the Top 20 in 2012 to 2022. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey using data from Zillow. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

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