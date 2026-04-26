It may not be the spot you think of first when it comes to burgers, but I can promise you this spot has a delicious one.

This weekend I tried out Harpoon Willy's in Robbinsville.

When you hear the word harpoon, your mind probably goes to seafood. Rightfully so, and they have plenty of seafood options on their menu. If you want to check out their complete menu, you can find that here.

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I opted for the Main Street burger, which comes with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and your choice of cheese. I also added on onions and jalapeños. It was phenomenal. I had heard good things about Harpoon Willy's from friends, so I was pleasantly surprised to find out for myself that this place lives up to the hype.

You can find them at 2360 NJ-33 Robbinsville, New Jersey. They're in the heart of the Robbinsville Town Center, the same spot that has De Lorenzo's and Dolce and Clemente's. They're less than a quarter mile from Papa's Tomato Pies too.

I'd argue it's one of the best spots in all of New Jersey for restaurants. You've got so many good ones right around the corner from each other.

As for the burgers at Harpoon Willy's, according to their website, the best day to go for one is Monday. On Monday's the run a burger special where you can get a burger, glass of wine or beer, and a choice of soup or salad all for $25. It feels like a deal that's too good to pass up, and you need to check them out.

The best cheeseburgers in New Jersey Everybody has their own favorite burger place. Odds are, one of these places are right by you. In honor of National Cheeseburger day last Friday, September 17, here are some of the best cheeseburger joints in New Jersey according to Trev's social media following. Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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