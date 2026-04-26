The weather may not have felt like it this weekend, but we aren't too far away from summer.

And with that comes the nightly ice cream runs I'm sure tons of New Jersey families do. I know I typically do it at least once a week, even if I shouldn't.

There's a hidden gem in Central Jersey, Bordentown, to be exact, that if you weren't looking for you would never notice.

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It's Bordentown Creamery which is located at 680 US-206 in Bordentown, New Jersey. It sits back off the road, directly behind another spot worth seeking out, Russ Ayers, a famous Jersey hot dog spot.

Their website boasts a bunch of great flavors, including Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Orange Dream, Cookie Monster, Cake batter, Cookie Dough, Cookies & Cream, Chips ahoy, Cherry vanilla, Chocolate Cupcake, Coffee (or) Cookies In My Coffee, Mint Chocolate Chip. Soft serve they have chocolate vanilla swirl.

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Perhaps the flavor that you should seek out the most is graham slam, which they had when I went last week.

You may have heard me mention that flavor on the air this week when I was talking about the Turkey Hill version. Well, Bordentown Creamery does their own version of it, and it's absolutely delicious. It's got a salted caramel base, perfect bits of graham crackers, and marshmallows. I added on chocolate sprinkles for good measure.

There's no wrong answer on what to get when you go here, just to be clear. It's a spot ice cream connoisseurs need to try.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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