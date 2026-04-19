I hadn’t been to this NJ restaurant in a few years, it’s still delicious 

Since I moved from Chesterfield, I rarely find myself back in the area. I can probably count the number of times on one hand that I’ve been back.

So, the restaurants in downtown Bordentown, the neighboring town of Chesterfield, I have not visited in quite a while.

That is, until this past week, when I went to Angelo’s Trattoria. I wrote about how good this place is a few years ago, and it still holds up.

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I had a reservation at 8 p.m., so it was towards the end of the night. The place was quiet, but it had a great ambiance. Typically, any time you come here, it’s going to be mobbed with people. So to have it basically to myself was unexpected, but nice.

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I got the pork chop Parmesan fra diavolo. It’s got hot and sweet peppers, San Marzano tomato sauce, melted provolone, and ricotta gnocchi. I subbed the gnocchi for cavatelli. You can find their dinner menu here. And their lunch menu here.

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For an appetizer, of course I had to get the fried calamari, it’s one of my favorites everywhere.

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Perhaps the best part of Angelo’s is that it’s affordable. Nothing overpriced, and their menu options are expansive. Everything is done well.

If you’re looking for a good date night, I suggest going in the later hours. If you go at 6 p.m. it may be crowded, but 8 p.m. you may find the restaurant to yourself. I highly recommend them either way.

New huge Italian Market coming to Monmouth County this week Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Central Jersey's best kept secret Italian Restaurant Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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