It’s the Oscars of marijuana!

And it’s kind of a big deal if you follow the weed industry in this state. Or if you just like weed.

The High Times Cannabis Cup is coming to New Jersey for the first time, and the way they’re doing it is what makes it interesting.

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It’s not judges. It’s not industry insiders deciding what’s best. It’s regular people. This is good news for so many potheads I know.

Starting March 20th, anyone 21 and over can buy what they’re calling “Judge Kits” at participating dispensaries across the state. There are about 39 locations involved, and the idea is simple. You try different products, and you vote. That’s it.

Categories include things like best flower, best edible, best vape, and more. Basically, everything people are actually buying.

And honestly, this makes more sense than having some panel of 'experts' decide what’s good.

Because at the end of the day, it’s the people using it who know.

This whole setup is part of a bigger comeback for the Cannabis Cup. It already relaunched in New York and apparently did really well, so now it’s moving into New Jersey as the state’s cannabis market keeps growing.

Which, if you’ve been paying attention, it definitely is.

Love it or hate it, this industry is here now. And events like this are just another sign that it’s becoming more mainstream.

And very Jersey in its own way. Let the people decide. Let’s just hope they’re not too stoned to place their votes after sampling a few contenders.

UPDATE 2024: All NJ stores that sell legal cannabis The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, closer to 200, since the first NJ adult use marijuana sales in April 2022. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

11 of the best ideas for cheap romantic NJ dates Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

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