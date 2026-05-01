For 12 years, a safety and home security research publication called SafeWise has been putting out an annual list of the safest towns and cities across the nation and for every state.

This past year, more than 150 towns in New Jersey self-reported to the FBI through something called the National Incident-Based Reporting System. It’s from this information that SafeWise listed the Top 10 safest New Jersey towns.

The report covers a variety of crimes, but of course, violent crimes are the most troubling. Interestingly, the reality versus the fear of violent crime doesn’t match up.

About 12% of New Jerseyans say they personally experienced a violent crime in the past year, which is down from 15% the year before. But what percentage of us worry about it? 63%.

Also interesting is that about 1 in 5 of us walk around with some form of personal protection. The most common is pepper spray, followed by a pocketknife, stun gun, and self-defense keychain.

So, what are the safest towns in New Jersey? Scroll through the list to see if you live in one of them.

The 10 Safest Towns In The Garden State

1 — Vernon Township

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2 — Bernards Township

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3 — South River

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4 — Barnegat Township

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5 — Dumont

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6 — New Providence

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7 — Hopatcong

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8 — Oakland

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9 — Madison

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10 — Denville

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Read more on the report here

17 towns in NJ among 100 hottest real estate markets New Jersey locations that made the Top 100 list by Realtor.com measuring views on real estate listings and average length of time on the market. Gallery Credit: Realtor.com

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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NJ towns paying the most taxes for public schools The 20 towns with the most expensive school tax portion of their average property tax bills. Listed in ascending order. This is 2025 data from the state Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5