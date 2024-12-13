6 businesses added to New Jersey’s public list of shame

👎🏽 A public list of cheating employers now has 223 entries

👎🏽 Businesses can't be removed until they make everyone whole

👎🏽 The new additions collectively owe more than $260,000

Six businesses have been added to a growing list of employers who haven't been doing right by their employees.

As of December 2024, New Jersey's Workplace Accountability in Labor List (The WALL) has 223 entries. No businesses came off the list since the state's update last month.

The public database includes businesses that have failed to follow wage, benefit, or tax laws. In all, the 223 entries on the list owe $23 million to their workers or the state of New Jersey, according to the state Department of Labor.

The six just-added businesses owe a total of $262,960.

Until a business pays its liabilities in full, the business will remain on the WALL and be barred from public contracting with any government entity in New Jersey. Businesses also face the possibility of license suspension or revocation.

Businesses on the list range from nail salons and restaurants to contractors and transportation companies. Not all are based in the Garden State.

Since the WALL launched in September 2023, NJDOL has recovered more than $558,000 from businesses that have been posted to the public list or have been warned that they were at risk of being included.

Additional businesses with outstanding violations are added monthly.

According to officials, employers are given plenty of notice before their names are posted.

The WALL can be viewed at this site.

New WALL additions — December 2024

D-B Golden Hands, LLC

⚫ Ventnor City

⚫ Total owed: $16,731.11

Friendly Testing USA, LLC

⚫ Toms River

⚫ Total owed: $64,810.50

Maya Concrete LLC

⚫ Charlotte, North Carolina

⚫ Total owed: $25,354.59

Monty Mason Contracting LLC

⚫ Hawthorne

⚫ Total owed: $27,296.25

Scola BYOB

⚫ Cape May Court House

⚫ Total owed: $105,856.17

Urban City Designs Incorporated

⚫ Union City

⚫ Total owed: $22,911.93

