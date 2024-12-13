ATLANTIC CITY — Vacant land will transform into a property that goes all in on this resort city's ties to the classic board game Monopoly.

A mixed-use property in the design phase is being crafted to become the newest landmark in Atlantic City.

The Top Hat, a three-story structure, is expected to break ground in 2025.

RSM Capital says the building is going up in the "Orange Loop" neighborhood, a segment of blocks featuring restaurants, bars, and live music establishments. An exact address for the property hasn't been announced.

Renderings of the property show a giant top hat — a piece that players move on the Monopoly board — on the roof of the building. A race car — another token used by players — is seen protruding from the building.

SEE ALSO: Vending machines in NJ are giving out Narcan

The Monopoly-inspired property will feature a boutique hotel, with a rooftop deck, as well as commercial space on the bottom floor.

The properties in Monopoly are named after Atlantic City streets.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom