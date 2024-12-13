The next NJ landmark? Monopoly-inspired hotel coming to Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY — Vacant land will transform into a property that goes all in on this resort city's ties to the classic board game Monopoly.
A mixed-use property in the design phase is being crafted to become the newest landmark in Atlantic City.
The Top Hat, a three-story structure, is expected to break ground in 2025.
RSM Capital says the building is going up in the "Orange Loop" neighborhood, a segment of blocks featuring restaurants, bars, and live music establishments. An exact address for the property hasn't been announced.
Renderings of the property show a giant top hat — a piece that players move on the Monopoly board — on the roof of the building. A race car — another token used by players — is seen protruding from the building.
The Monopoly-inspired property will feature a boutique hotel, with a rooftop deck, as well as commercial space on the bottom floor.
The properties in Monopoly are named after Atlantic City streets.
