10 Stop & Shop locations officially close in New Jersey

Halloween was eerier than usual at a number of Stop & Shop locations in the Garden State.

As of Oct. 31, all 10 New Jersey locations that had been scheduled to close officially shut their doors for good.

According to the supermarket chain, some of the closures — which were announced in July — occurred earlier in October and in September.

Stop & Shop in Howell (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ)

Stop & Shop said the closures are part of plans to "position the company for growth."

Stop & Shop still has 47 stores in New Jersey.

Stop & Shop closures in New Jersey

⚫ Edison (1083 Inman Ave.)

⚫ Edison (1049 Route 1)

⚫ Howell (4861 Route 9)

Stop & Shop, Howell (Google Street View)

⚫ Phillipsburg (1278 Route 22)

⚫ Piscataway (581 Stelton Rd.)

⚫ Carlstadt (625 Paterson Ave.)

⚫ Franklin Twp. (1221 Route 27)

Stop & Shop, Franklin Twp. (Google Street View)

⚫ Ringwood (130 Skyline Dr.)

⚫ Point Pleasant Beach (505 Richmond Ave.)

⚫ Jackson (2275 West County Line Rd.)

Stop & Shop, Jackson (Google Street View)

