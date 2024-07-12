10 Stop & Shop stores in NJ are closing in 2024
When it was announced in May that underperforming Stop & Shop stores would be closing, it was uncertain which locations would be on the chopping block.
Now we have the answer, and it looks like 10 Stop & Shop supermarkets in New Jersey will be keeping their lights on for only a few more months.
The New Jersey casualty count represents about a third of the total closures planned by Stop & Shop by year's end.
Stop & Shop says the closures are part of plans to "position the company for growth."
"As we announced in May, Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand," said Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop.
Once all of the closures occur, Stop & Shop will still have more than 350 locations across five states, including 47 in New Jersey.
Stop & Shop closures in New Jersey
All closures are expected to occur on or before Nov. 2.
⚫ Edison (1083 Inman Ave.)
⚫ Edison (1049 Route 1)
⚫ Howell (4861 Route 9)
⚫ Phillipsburg (1278 Route 22)
⚫ Piscataway (581 Stelton Rd.)
⚫ Carlstadt (625 Paterson Ave.)
⚫ Franklin Twp. (1221 Route 27)
⚫ Ringwood (130 Skyline Dr.)
⚫ Point Pleasant Beach (505 Richmond Ave.)
⚫ Jackson (2275 West County Line Rd.)
