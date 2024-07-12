When it was announced in May that underperforming Stop & Shop stores would be closing, it was uncertain which locations would be on the chopping block.

Now we have the answer, and it looks like 10 Stop & Shop supermarkets in New Jersey will be keeping their lights on for only a few more months.

The New Jersey casualty count represents about a third of the total closures planned by Stop & Shop by year's end.

Stop & Shop says the closures are part of plans to "position the company for growth."

"As we announced in May, Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand," said Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop.

Once all of the closures occur, Stop & Shop will still have more than 350 locations across five states, including 47 in New Jersey.

Stop & Shop closures in New Jersey

All closures are expected to occur on or before Nov. 2.

⚫ Edison (1083 Inman Ave.)

⚫ Edison (1049 Route 1)

⚫ Howell (4861 Route 9)

⚫ Howell (4861 Route 9)

⚫ Phillipsburg (1278 Route 22)

⚫ Piscataway (581 Stelton Rd.)

⚫ Carlstadt (625 Paterson Ave.)

⚫ Franklin Twp. (1221 Route 27)

⚫ Franklin Twp. (1221 Route 27)

⚫ Ringwood (130 Skyline Dr.)

⚫ Point Pleasant Beach (505 Richmond Ave.)

⚫ Jackson (2275 West County Line Rd.)

⚫ Jackson (2275 West County Line Rd.)

