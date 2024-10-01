Surf shop shutting down in popular NJ shore town

⚫ Oct. 6 is the closing date

⚫ The shop opened in 2021

⚫ With the closure, the chain will be down to one New Jersey location

OCEAN CITY — A surf-shop chain that got its start in New Jersey more than 50 years ago is shutting down its Cape May County location.

Oct. 6 is the closing date for Ron Jon Surf Shop, located along Asbury Avenue, according to a post from the store on Facebook.

The shop only lasted a few years.

"We are truly grateful for your patronage and hope that your shopping experience with us was a good one," the store wrote. "We will miss being a part of the Ocean City community and thank you all."

The store opened in 2021.

Ron Jon Surf Shop, Ocean City (Google Street View) Ron Jon Surf Shop, Ocean City (Google Street View) loading...

The original Ron Jon is still operating in Ship Bottom. It's the only other location in the Garden State.

The business was founded in Long Beach Island in 1959. There are several locations in Florida, as well as two in South Carolina, and one in both Alabama and Maryland.

The company did not disclose a reason for the upcoming closure in Ocean City. New Jersey 101.5 has reached out for more information.

