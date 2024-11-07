JACKSON — Major discounts are being offered at a home goods store that plans to close its doors for good this month.

Some items are selling for as little as $1 at the shop that also sells furniture and handmade items.

After just a few months of doing business, Holly Street Home at Jackson Premium Outlets is closing to the public after Nov. 17, according to a Wednesday afternoon post on social media.

"The current economy, changes in our area's demographics and the rise of online shopping have all made it extremely difficult for small businesses like mine to survive," owner Lianna D'Andrea wrote on Facebook and Instagram.

Surviving as an on-site retail operation has been an uphill battle since the store's opening six months ago, D'Andrea said, noting the "stress, anxiety and sleepless nights" related to running the store are unsustainable.

An "everything must go" sale features savings of up to 75%.

Despite the store closure, the Holly Street Home name will survive. D'Andrea said she's pivoting her focus to online shopping, seasonal vendor events, and custom furniture creations.

"And who knows? Maybe one day, depending on where the kids and I end up, I can bring Holly Street Home back to life," D'Andrea said. "A girl can dream. But for now, peace and stability wins."

The store is open until 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

This is one of the most celebrity visited restaurants in NJ Gallery Credit: Judi Franco