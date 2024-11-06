New Jersey’s list of law-breaking businesses gets another 9 names

⚫ New Jersey's "WALL" now has 210 entries

⚫ Nine were added in October, and no businesses were removed

⚫ They're blocked from public contracts until they make everyone whole

A public list of employers who've cheated workers or the state of New Jersey and haven't made things right now has 210 names.

According to the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, another nine businesses were added to its Workplace Accountability in Labor List, aka The WALL, for October.

Most of them owe more than $200,000, according to NJDOL.

The WALL has been running for just over a year now. Every month, there are new additions of employers that have failed to address their outstanding liabilities for violations of wage, benefit or tax laws.

No businesses were removed from The WALL ahead of this latest update.

The nine additions owe a total of more than $2.1 million, according to NJDOL. Collectively, the 210 businesses on The WALL owe $22.4 million, either to the state or directly to their workers.

So far, being posted on The WALL or the threat of being posted on The WALL has helped the state recover $558,216.38 from businesses. Officials say businesses are given plenty of warning before they're posted to the public list.

You can view the full list with this link. All businesses on The WALL are barred from receiving a public contract of any kind, for as long as they're included on the list.

Entries on The WALL range from barber shops and restaurants, to construction and manufacturing operations. Some of the entries are based outside out of New Jersey but violated laws while doing business within the Garden State.

New additions to The WALL — October 2024

DRG Dedicated Transport Group LLC

⚫ West New York

⚫ Total owed: $274,370.56

ER Drywall LLC

⚫ Lindenwold

⚫ Total owed: $260,842.81

J&R Carpenter LLC

⚫ Ewing

⚫ Total owed: $281,812.32

Jersey-Paint Corp

⚫ Union City; North Bergen

⚫ Total owed: $250,414.11

Jesus F. Tiscareno Drywall Installation

⚫ Norristown, Pennsylvania

⚫ Total owed: $255,593.42

Jim's Air Conditioning, Inc.

⚫ Wayne; Paterson

⚫ Total owed: $175,525.90

KBS Freight Systems LLC

⚫ Voorhees

⚫ Total owed: $241,978.18

S. Reinhardt Paving, Inc.

⚫ Wayne

⚫ Total owed: $193,887.80

Tiger Builders LLC

⚫ Newark

⚫ Total owed: $259,593.50

