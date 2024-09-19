More than 200 named on NJ’s public list of ‘bad actor’ businesses

🚩 New Jersey's "WALL" has been running for a year

🚩 Businesses are given plenty of warning before they're added to the list

🚩 Five businesses have been added for September

Now up and running for a full year, a public list of "bad actor" businesses that have operated in New Jersey has topped 200 entries.

The 201 businesses on New Jersey's Workplace Accountability in Labor List (aka The WALL) collectively owe $20 million for their failure to comply with state wage, benefit, and tax laws, according to the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The system for shaming businesses launched in September 2023 with 36 businesses. NJDOL has been adding violators monthly.

Entries on The WALL range from barber shops and restaurants, to construction and manufacturing operations.

"The WALL sends a clear message that we will not allow businesses to be built on the backs of wronged workers – New Jersey will know the names and reputations of these businesses that violate the rights of workers, and they will be held accountable," said NJDOL Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo.

To date, businesses posted to The WALL and those trying to avoid being listed have paid close to $500,000 to their employees or the state.

According to NJDOL, one business was removed from The WALL in August after paying their liabilities in full.

Five new businesses, listed below, were added for this month. Together, they owe more than $750,000.

You can view the full list with this link. All businesses on The WALL are barred from receiving a public contract of any kind, for as long as they're included on the list.

New additions to The WALL

A.L.C. Landscaping & Construction

⚫ 368 Kaplan Ave., Hackensack

⚫ Total owed: $20,572,45

AVR Entrerprise LLC

⚫ 1275 Bloomfield Ave., Fairfield

⚫ Total owed: $15,218.26

Empire Hotel Services LLC

⚫ 4400 Route 9, Freehold

⚫ Total owed: $20,629.06

Freedom of Choice Health Care, Inc.

⚫ 533 32nd St., Union City

⚫ Total owed: $44,337

JD Construction

⚫ 238 Fresh Ponds Road, Monroe Township

⚫ Total owed: $660,418.77

