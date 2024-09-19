In an ideal scenario, you'd move your family to a safe town, and affording to do so wouldn't be an issue.

What may be a dream for many New Jerseyans is real life for others. According to an analysis by GOBankingRates, six of the "safest and richest" cities in the U.S. are located in the Garden State.

The list includes 30 cities. GOBankingRates considered a number of data points to compile the list, including average household income, cost of living indexes, crime rates, and more.

California and Massachusetts each have seven towns on the list. All 30 towns have a median income of at least $251,210.

"Safest and richest" cities in New Jersey

