If you’re from New Jersey, you already know gas stations here aren’t just about gas. They’re about food and loyalty.

Sometimes cult-like loyalty.

So when a new ranking of the best gas stations for food came out and only two with New Jersey ties made the list, I was immediately curious.

Curious, but then stumped, because one of them was obvious… and the other was an insane surprise.

Cheapism.com looked at gas station brands across the country and put out a list of the top 11 when it came to their food.

Wawa Wawa via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Gas stations with quality food

Let’s start with the obvious one. Wawa. You already knew, amirite?

Full disclosure: I’m absolutely a Wawa girly. The coffee, the hoagies (even though I still call them subs), the convenience - it’s practically part of the Jersey personality at this point.

People don’t just like Wawa, they defend it like it’s a family member. Honestly? I’m here for it.

There’s something comforting about knowing exactly what you’re getting when you walk in.

Whether it’s a breakfast sandwich at an ungodly hour or a last-minute dinner when you don’t feel like cooking (I’m looking at you, buffalo chicken sandwich!), Wawa just delivers.

But I also have to give a little love to QuickChek, even if Cheapism won’t.

If we’re talking just good gas station service, QuickChek is always amazing. Friendliest workers, fast, and also? Thank you, QuickChek, for not hitting on me when I’m held captive getting gas. Their made-to-order subs and fresh options have quietly built a very solid reputation.

Respect.

Which is why I have to admit I was a little stunned that the other New Jersey-connected chain getting the love wasn’t QuickChek.

It was Royal Farms.

Royal Farms Royal Farms via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Wawa and Royal Farms have the best gas station food in NJ

Royal Farms, which has been expanding in parts of New Jersey, is especially known for its fried chicken, which has helped it earn national recognition in gas station food rankings.

Fried chicken at a gas station, but apparently, people swear by it. I’m happy if you’re happy, I guess?

I’ll be honest, I didn’t see that coming. Not with QuickChek sitting right there with such a strong Jersey reputation.

Still, competition is a good thing. Nobody is taking my Wawa loyalty card anytime soon, but I might have to make a Royal Farms stop just to see what the hype is about.

But don’t expect me to switch teams. Some Jersey habits are permanent.

Across the country, these were the top 10 named as having the best fast food.

1️⃣ Buc-ee's

2️⃣ Kwik Trip

3️⃣ HyVee

4️⃣ QuickTrip

5️⃣ Casey's

6️⃣ Rutter’s

7️⃣ Allsup’s/Yesway

8️⃣ Royal Farms

9️⃣ Wawa

🔟 Spinx

Wawa workers reveal the food orders they hate making the most See the full comment thread on Reddit here Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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