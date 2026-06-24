✅ Appointments for e-bike registrations and licenses to begin Friday at NJ MVC

✅ Riders need license, registration, and in some cases, insurance under the new law

✅The grace period for complying with NJ's e-bike law ends July 19

Less than a month before New Jersey's e-bike law takes effect, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission said it will begin processing e-bike registrations and licenses on June 26.

New Jersey's new motorized bicycle law classifies all motorized bicycles as e-bikes, including those with pedals and a motor. An owner and operator must be at least 17 years old with a valid driver's license or at least 15 years old with a motorized bicycle license. The grace period for the new law ends on July 19.

The NJMVC said people can start making appointments now on its website, with the first appointments to start for e-bike registrations on Friday. The NJMVC said the "entire process can be completed in a single visit."

License requirements for e-bikes

Individuals who already have a valid driver's license do not need a separate license to ride an e-bike under the law.

For those who don't have a valid driver's license, the NJMVC said, "they will have to complete a multi-step process that includes obtaining a permit, passing a knowledge test, practicing e-bike operations, and passing a road test before receiving their license to legally ride an e-bike."

The NJMVC said people can schedule "initial permit appointments" now.

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How to register an e-bike and get licensed by the NJ MVC (NJ MVC) How to register an e-bike and get licensed by the NJ MVC

What New Jersey riders need to register an e-bike

While all e-bikes in New Jersey must be registered with the NJMVC, only motorized bicycles are required to have insurance coverage. Low-speed electric bicycles do not require insurance.

To register an e-bike, customers need to complete a registration form (form BA-49EB) and provide proof of identity, proof of liability insurance (only for those registering motorized bicycles), and proof of ownership. After an e-bike is successfully registered, riders will receive two license plate stickers to display on both sides of the e-bike's front fork.

“We’ve worked hard to update our processes and resources to begin issuing licenses and registrations for e-bike riders in New Jersey,” acting NJMVC Chief Administrator Rosalie Johnson said. “We strongly encourage e-bike riders to utilize the guidance on the NJMVC’s website to familiarize themselves with new requirements for safe and legal e-bike operation, and to book appointments, as needed, to get their registration and license.”

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