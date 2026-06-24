Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Wednesday:

James Capo of Phillipsburg faces serious criminal charges (Linkedin via James Capo, Getty Stock) Warren County dad charged with murder of newborn daughter - James Capo of Phillipsburg Linkedin James Capo Getty Stock

⚠️ A Phillipsburg man was charged with murder in the death of his 2-month-old daughter.

➡️ Investigators spent 14 months examining the circumstances surrounding the infant's injuries.

🔴 An autopsy found the child's death was a homicide caused by a blunt force head injury.

A Warren County father has been criminally charged with causing his newborn daughter’s death last year.

James A. Capo Jr. was arrested on Tuesday after a 14-month investigation into the harrowing death of 2-month-old Sophia Dawn Capo.

The 39-year-old Phillipsburg man was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Warren County Prosecutor Jessica Cardone said on Tuesday evening.

On April 17, 2025, Lopatcong Township Police responded to an afternoon call of an unresponsive baby at a residence along Youngs Road.

Police were told that the newborn had fallen from a baby rocker.

The infant was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital-Warren Campus, but due to the severity of her condition was airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where she died a week later.

Entrance to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster (left), President Donald Trump (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) Entrance to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster (left), President Donald Trump

✅Trump's Bedminster golf club wants to add an 11,300-square-foot ballroom

✅Township engineers say sewer system improvements must be approved first

✅The Bedminster Land Use Board is scheduled to hear the application on Aug. 13

BEDMINSTER — The White House isn’t the only place President Trump wants to build a ballroom.

The Trump National Golf Club has filed an application with the Bedminster Land Use Board to expand the existing clubhouse with an 11,300-square-foot ballroom on the first floor. The plan includes a new parking area and "associated site improvements."

MyCentralJersey, which was first to report on the application, says those improvements include a covered rooftop terrace. The Bedminster Land Use Board will hear the application at its Aug. 13 meeting.

However, state officials could block any potential expansion.

Click the link above to learn what Trump must do to win approval.

NJ MVC office in Freehold, e-bike (Joseph Hewes) NJ MVC office in Freehold, e-bike

✅ Appointments for e-bike registrations and licenses to begin Friday at NJ MVC

✅ Riders need license, registration, and in some cases, insurance under the new law

✅The grace period for complying with NJ's e-bike law ends July 19

Less than a month before New Jersey's e-bike law takes effect, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission said it will begin processing e-bike registrations and licenses on June 26.

New Jersey's new motorized bicycle law classifies all motorized bicycles as e-bikes, including those with pedals and a motor. An owner and operator must be at least 17 years old with a valid driver's license or at least 15 years old with a motorized bicycle license. The grace period for the new law ends on July 19.

The NJMVC said people can start making appointments now on its website, with the first appointments to start for e-bike registrations on Friday. The NJMVC said the "entire process can be completed in a single visit."

Individuals who already have a valid driver's license do not need a separate license to ride an e-bike under the law.

For those who don't have a valid driver's license, the NJMVC said, "they will have to complete a multi-step process that includes obtaining a permit, passing a knowledge test, practicing e-bike operations, and passing a road test before receiving their license to legally ride an e-bike."

The NJMVC said people can schedule "initial permit appointments" now.

Click the link above to read more about the new regulations and how they effect you.

NJ biggest layoffs in 2026 include telecom giants AT&T and Verizon (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ biggest layoffs in 2026 include telecom giants AT&T and Verizon (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

⚠️ New Jersey employers have announced 8,177 layoffs through the last full week of June.

➡️ Verizon, AT&T, and Citibank were among the companies reporting new job cuts this month.

🔴 Samsung's planned move to Texas could affect a New Jersey workforce of about 1,200.

As of the last full week of June, 53 different parent companies in New Jersey have announced a total of 8,177 mass layoffs this year, publicly listed under the “Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.”

That continues to trend ahead of this time last year, when the state saw about 40 parent companies announce a collective 7,421 layoffs by the end of June.

Among the largest companies to deliver such sobering news are two telecommunications giants, Verizon and AT&T.

In June, Verizon Corp Resources Group announced 191 layoffs based in Basking Ridge, effective by the end of summer. The subsidiary, owned entirely by Verizon, is used to manage operational functions, internal services, and business operations.

A month earlier, 121 cuts were already announced by Verizon, effective in August.

Also in late June, AT&T announced 138 layoffs, based in Cumberland County, effective by mid-September.

That follows two earlier rounds based in Bedminster, announced this year by the company, for a total of 300.

NJ property tax relief on the chopping block amid $4B deficit warning. (AP/Gov Mikie Sherrill via Facebook/Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) NJ property tax relief on the chopping block amid $4B deficit warning. (AP/Gov Mikie Sherrill via Facebook/Canva/Townsquare Media illustration)

🏠 A budget deal reportedly restores $100 million to StayNJ, softening — but not eliminating — cuts proposed by Gov. Mikie Sherrill.

💸 Seniors earning between $250,000 and $500,000 could lose eligibility entirely under the reported agreement.

⚖��� The compromise helped break a budget standoff and clears the way for lawmakers to avoid a state government shutdown before July 1.

New Jersey lawmakers appear to have reached a last-minute budget compromise that preserves the StayNJ property tax relief program, but not without significant changes that could reduce or eliminate benefits for thousands of senior homeowners.

According to NJ.com, which cited sources familiar with the negotiations, Gov. Mikie Sherrill and Democratic legislative leaders have agreed to a budget framework that restores some funding to StayNJ while scaling back cuts that were part of the governor's original spending plan. The agreement comes just days before the June 30 budget deadline and appears to have averted the possibility of a state government shutdown.

When Sherrill unveiled her first state budget in March, she targeted the expensive property tax relief program as part of an effort to reduce long-term spending pressures.

Under her proposal, the maximum StayNJ benefit would have been reduced from $6,500 to $4,000, and eligibility would have been limited to seniors with annual incomes of $250,000 or less. Current law allows seniors earning up to $500,000 to qualify.

The administration argued the changes were necessary to focus relief on middle-class seniors while helping address the state's structural budget challenges.

Click the link to see how you may be effected by changes to the StayNJ program.

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By late June, the total was over 8,1000. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ teachers recently accused of sexual crimes Several New Jersey educators and coaches have faced recent accusations of sexual misconduct, while others return to court as their cases progress. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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