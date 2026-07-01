💰 Gov. Mikie Sherrill's first budget emphasizes record property tax relief and expanded affordability programs, but makes no major changes to the state's school funding formula.

🏫 The budget missed an early opportunity to address one of the biggest drivers of rising property taxes: local school costs.

📊 Sherrill fails to enact structural reforms aimed at slowing future property tax increases.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed a $60.7 billion budget on Tuesday night at the Statehouse—She calls it the “affordability budget.”

A governor's first budget is often viewed as more than just a spending plan. It is an opportunity to establish priorities, tackle long-standing challenges and, if necessary, make politically difficult decisions before the next election cycle comes into focus.

That context makes Gov. Mikie Sherrill's first budget particularly significant. Throughout her campaign, affordability was a central message. The administration argues the FY2027 budget delivers on that promise by providing more than $4.1 billion in property tax relief through ANCHOR, Senior Freeze and Stay NJ, expanding the Child Tax Credit, increasing down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers and maintaining a full pension payment.

While these programs can help offset some of those costs for some, they do not directly address the local spending crisis that produces annual property tax increases. Public school spending remains the largest component of local property tax bills, yet the FY2027 budget leaves the state's school funding formula largely intact and fails to send additional aid to struggling districts.

In announcing the budget, the governor said the package focuses on "making New Jersey more affordable" through direct assistance to residents.

Property taxes remain at the center of the debate

The largest question is whether those initiatives address the state's most persistent affordability challenge.

New Jersey continues to have the nation's highest average property taxes, with public education representing one the largest component of local property tax bills. While the budget continues substantial investment in K-12 education, it does not include major changes to the school funding formula or broad restoration of state aid to districts that have seen reductions in recent years.

Supporters of the budget argue that direct property tax relief, expanded tax credits and investments in housing provide immediate assistance to families while preserving fiscal stability through a full pension contribution.

Critics counter that those programs help offset tax bills but do not necessarily slow the underlying growth in property taxes. Assembly Republicans argued the final spending plan represents "more of the same" and said the state missed an opportunity to better target spending toward long-term affordability.

Competing priorities

The budget also sparked debate over legislative discretionary spending. Although Sherrill cautioned lawmakers against excessive "Christmas tree" additions during negotiations, the final agreement includes hundreds of millions of dollars in legislative spending priorities.

This was one of Sherrill's key failures in her first budget. In a fiscal staring contest with Senate President Nicholas Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, Sherrill blinked first.

While the add-ons were not nearly as large as past years, Sherrill did essentially give Scutari and Coughlin blank checks worth hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to dole out however the please.

Republican lawmakers argued those funds could have been directed toward other priorities, including additional school aid or services for students with special needs. The administration, meanwhile, has emphasized that the budget balances competing obligations by preserving affordability programs, supporting housing initiatives, funding pensions and continuing investments in education.

Ultimately, the success of Sherrill's first budget (and subsequent budgets) will be judged not only by the programs it funds today, but by whether New Jersey residents feel measurably less financial pressure in the years ahead.

A year from now I will still be asking you if you feel New Jersey has become more or less affordable under Gov. Mikie Sherrill.

Given the path she has started down with her first budget, I think we both know what the answer will be.

Share of your tax bill going to schools vs. municipality How your property tax bill is split up depends on where you live. This is the data from the state for the year 2025. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Largest tax bill increases in New Jersey in 2025 These are the municipalities in New Jersey where the average tax bill increased by at least a thousand dollars in 2025, starting with the lowest. The data is from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

NJ towns paying the most taxes for public schools The 20 towns with the most expensive school tax portion of their average property tax bills. Listed in ascending order. This is 2025 data from the state Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

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