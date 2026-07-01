🚨 Federal agents say a North Bergen man possessed 70 machine gun conversion devices and used a 3D printer to manufacture firearm components.

⚖️ Prosecutors say the 21-year-old Salvadoran national admitted the seized items were his.

🚔 If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison on a machine gun possession charge.

Federal agents seize 70 machine gun conversion devices in North Bergen raid

A 21-year-old Salvadoran national who authorities say was living in the United States illegally has been charged after federal agents allegedly discovered dozens of machine gun conversion devices and a cache of 3D-printed firearm components inside his North Bergen apartment.

Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that Erick Marquez Cruz was charged by criminal complaint with possession of machine guns following a search of his Hudson County residence on June 25. Cruz made his initial appearance in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael A. Hammer and was ordered detained pending further proceedings.

According to the criminal complaint, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a search warrant at Cruz's apartment and found what investigators describe as a small-scale operation for manufacturing firearm parts.

Search uncovers 3D printer and dozens of firearm components

Court documents say investigators recovered a 3D printer used to manufacture firearm components from Cruz's bedroom, along with approximately 17 3D-printed handgun frames, multiple 3D-printed magazines and about 70 machine gun conversion devices.

Federal agents say a North Bergen man possessed 70 machine gun conversion devices and used a 3D printer to manufacture firearm components. (U.S. Attorney's office) Federal agents say a North Bergen man possessed 70 machine gun conversion devices and used a 3D printer to manufacture firearm components. (U.S. Attorney's office)

Under federal law, those conversion devices — commonly known as "switches" or auto sears — are themselves classified as machine guns because they are designed to convert semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic weapons capable of firing multiple rounds with a single pull of the trigger.

The complaint alleges that after being advised of his Miranda rights, Cruz admitted he lived in the apartment, acknowledged the searched bedroom was his and told investigators he was responsible for printing certain firearm components recovered during the search, including the machine gun conversion devices.

U.S. Attorney praises investigation

"This case demonstrates our commitment to keeping illegal machine guns and dangerous conversion devices off New Jersey's streets," U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer said in announcing the charges.

Frazer credited the ATF, led in New Jersey by Special Agent in Charge Beau Kolodka, along with the North Bergen Police Department under Chief Robert J. Farley Jr., for conducting the investigation.

Federal law prohibits possession of machine guns except under very limited circumstances. If convicted, Cruz faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

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