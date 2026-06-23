⚠️ New Jersey employers have announced 8,177 layoffs through the last full week of June.

➡️ Verizon, AT&T and Citibank were among the companies reporting new job cuts this month.

🔴 Samsung's planned move to Texas could affect a New Jersey workforce of about 1,200.

As of the last full week of June, 53 different parent companies in New Jersey have announced a total of 8,177 mass layoffs this year, publicly listed under the “Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.”

That continues to trend ahead of this time last year, when the state saw about 40 parent companies announce a collective 7,421 layoffs by the end of June.

Among the largest companies to deliver such sobering news, are two telecommunications giants, Verizon and AT&T.

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images Verizon

Verizon and AT&T add hundreds more New Jersey layoffs

In June, Verizon Corp Resources Group announced 191 layoffs based in Basking Ridge, effective by the end of summer. The subsidiary, owned entirely by Verizon, is used to manage operational functions, internal services, and business operations.

A month earlier, 121 cuts were already announced by Verizon, effective August.

Also in late June, AT&T announced 138 layoffs, based in Cumberland County, effective by mid-September.

That follows two earlier rounds based in Bedminster, announced this year by the company, for a collective 300.

Nuttawan Jayawan Nuttawan Jayawan

Citibank cuts jobs as Samsung move raises new questions

A third large employer, Citibank, announced 68 layoffs in June, effective in Hudson and Bergen Counties by the end of the month. That follows 146 Citibank layoffs in New Jersey announced over the winter, effective on a rolling basis.

Still to be seen is the full impact of another big employment shift announced this month.

Samsung Electronics confirmed it is moving its North American headquarters from New Jersey to Texas, where it already has a sprawling campus in Plano.

Read More: Samsung moving NJ headquarters to Texas

While not on the NJ WARN list yet, the less-than-a year old facility at Englewood Cliffs was home to about 1,200 employees at the time of its September 2025 ribbon-cutting.

The shift was expected to take place before next year.

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By late June, the total was over 8,1000. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. By October, the number of layoffs announced was beyond 11,000. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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