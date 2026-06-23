This Atlantic City gem was just named one of the best places to work
There’s a long list of reasons to love heading to Atlantic City.
The city has a fabulous boardwalk, iconic concerts, hilarious comedy shows, amazing restaurants, and, of course, the peaceful sound of waves crashing on the beach, just to name a few.
Another great reason to go to Atlantic City was just released, it’s home to one of the best places to work, according to a survey by Energage.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has been named a New Jersey Top Workplace for 2026
New Jersey Top Workplace designations are based on anonymous team member surveys. This marks the third year in a row that the Jersey shore resort has earned the honor.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is honored to once again be recognized as a New Jersey Top Workplace for 2026,’ said George Goldhoff, President of Hard Rock Atlantic City in a press release.
This achievement comes just as the New Jersey gem celebrates the resort’s Eighth Anniversary this week in Atlantic City.
We applaud our team members for their unwavering commitment, as well as their passion, dedication, and spirit. They bring our core value of ‘Love All, Serve All’ to life every day for our guests.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ.
The Atlantic City you probably don't know
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy
Travel back in time to a colorized Atlantic City circa 1919
Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba
EJ takes a walk in Asbury Park
Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.