This Atlantic City gem was just named one of the best places to work

There’s a long list of reasons to love heading to Atlantic City.

The city has a fabulous boardwalk, iconic concerts, hilarious comedy shows, amazing restaurants, and, of course, the peaceful sound of waves crashing on the beach, just to name a few.

Another great reason to go to Atlantic City was just released, it’s home to one of the best places to work, according to a survey by Energage.

Kena Betancur, Getty Images Kena Betancur, Getty Images

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has been named a New Jersey Top Workplace for 2026

New Jersey Top Workplace designations are based on anonymous team member surveys. This marks the third year in a row that the Jersey shore resort has earned the honor.

Jessica Kourkounis, Getty Images Jessica Kourkounis, Getty Images

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is honored to once again be recognized as a New Jersey Top Workplace for 2026,’ said George Goldhoff, President of Hard Rock Atlantic City in a press release.

This achievement comes just as the New Jersey gem celebrates the resort’s Eighth Anniversary this week in Atlantic City.

Jessica Kourkounis, Getty Images Jessica Kourkounis, Getty Images

We applaud our team members for their unwavering commitment, as well as their passion, dedication, and spirit. They bring our core value of ‘Love All, Serve All’ to life every day for our guests.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ.

The Atlantic City you probably don't know Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Travel back in time to a colorized Atlantic City circa 1919 Atlantic City was once considered 'America's Playground,' one of the most popular destinations along the eastern seaboard. This video shows what the boardwalk looked like during its peak. These are some standout screengrabs. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

EJ takes a walk in Asbury Park On Friday June 19, 2026 we did The Judi & EJ Show at our Asbury Park Boardwalk Studios. Prior to the show, I took a walk around the waterfront and snapped some photos. Then I filtered the just a bit to make 'em a pop! We had a great show and met many awesome listeners! Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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