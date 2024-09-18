Another professional sports team is calling New Jersey home

⚫ Six teams have been announced; one will play home games in NJ

⚫ The New York team is moving its training to West Orange

⚫ The second season's schedule hasn't been released yet

NEWARK — Taking a page from the Giants, Jets and Red Bulls, a professional sports team that has New York in its name is playing its home games in the Garden State.

Ahead of the second season of the Professional Women's Hockey League, the New York Sirens have announced that Prudential Center will be their primary home venue for regular-season games.

The team played two games at "The Rock" during the inaugural season, recording a season-high home attendance of more than 5,000 on April 20.

“We saw last season how quickly Prudential Center and our loyal fans could create an electrifying atmosphere,” said Pascal Daoust, the team's general manager. “Our players and staff are thrilled and can’t wait to play again in this high-class venue and call this place home for the upcoming season. We know our fans will be a driving force in our pursuit of excellence.”

Prudential Center also serves as home ice for the New Jersey Devils.

The Sirens were officially unveiled in early September as one of six teams that make up the league. Last season, team names only represented locations.

Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, Ottawa, and Toronto make up the rest of the league.



It was also announced by the Sirens that the team is relocating their training to the Essex County Codey Arena, which used to be the practice facility for the Devils. The West Orange site is part of the South Mountain Recreation Complex.

“We are excited to welcome the New York Sirens to Essex County Codey Arena,” said Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo, Jr. “We hope having the Sirens here will inspire new generations of girls and women to play hockey, and we look forward to a longtime partnership with the team and PWHL.”

The inaugural season began on Jan. 1, 2024. The schedule for the second season has not been released yet. Each team will play 30 regular-season games, including some neutral-site match-ups.

