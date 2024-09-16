Top 10: The best NJ counties for raising a family

The southern half of New Jersey doesn't get much credit in an updated list of the best counties for raising a family.

Niche, a ranking and review website, used U.S. Census data and other sources to craft its 2024 list.

The No. 1 county in New Jersey also ranks among the top 20 counties for families nationwide.

Niche analyzed counties across several measures, with the most weight given to safety, public schools, and the share of residents with a bachelor's degree or higher. Also, part of each county's score was influenced by reviews from people who live or lived there.

Below is a rundown of the top 10 counties for families in New Jersey, according to Niche. They were the only 10 in the state to receive an overall Niche grade of "A-" or better.

Cumberland and Salem counties were unranked due to low scores.

No. 10 Hudson County

No. 9 Union County

No. 8 Burlington County

No. 7 Hunterdon County

No. 6 Monmouth County

No. 5 Mercer County

No. 4 Morris County

No. 3 Bergen County

No. 2 Middlesex County

No. 1 Somerset County

