Trolls are taking over this NJ county starting late September

EASTAMPTON — It's not exciting to hunt for trash.

But Burlington County is providing an exception.

The county is expected to launch a new event known as Troll Trek by the end of this month, featuring 18 troll sculptures crafted out of recycled and natural materials.

Local artists are working on the creatures right now. Eventually, they'll be placed at outdoor areas across the county.

The unique event was inspired by Big Rusty, the massive troll sculpture — made from mostly recycled materials — that's lounging at the future site of Creek Turn Park in Hainesport. Big Rusty's new friends will be much smaller, but they'll still deliver a strong message of sustainability.

Burlington County Commissioner Allison Eckel stands in front of Big Rusty during an April news conference announcing Burlington County's Troll Trek public art exhibition.

The public art exhibition is slated to kick off with the county's Arts After Dark festival on Sept. 28. A couple of the new trolls will be introduced during the event, which runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Historic Smithville Park in Eastampton.

“We’re excited to welcome these new additions to our county and the attention they generate for our parks, downtowns and communities,” said Burlington County Commissioner Allison Eckel. “Hopefully the trolls will also inspire their visitors to think more about recycling and how to reuse items before tossing them out.”

Where are the trolls?

The troll's location (or approximate locations) are below. Eckel believes they'll be in place for several months, at least.

⭐ “Big Rusty”; future Creek Turn Park, Hainesport; Created by Thomas Dambo

⭐ “Gracie the Garden Troll”; Historic Smithville Park, Eastampton; Created by Norma and John Neimeister.

⭐ “Troll on a Stroll”; Historic Smithville Park, Eastampton; Created by KT Carney.

⭐ “Retlaw”; Mount Holly location; Created by Julie Park and Adam Pietras.

⭐ Unnamed Troll; Mount Holly location; Created by Lowell Doerr.

⭐ “Weft”; Rancocas Valley Regional High School Annex, Mount Holly; Created by Cassie Jones.

⭐ “Woody”; Rancocas Nature Center, Westampton; Created by Jason Brown.

⭐ “Pipsqueak”; Burlington County Amphitheater, Westampton; Created by Maya Sorhage.

⭐ “Melinda”; Country Village Playground, Lumberton; Created by Jennifer Hildebrand.

⭐ “Flora”; Medford location; Created by Carmen and Eduardo Jimenez.

⭐ “Sally McScraps”; Elbo Park, Mount Laurel; Created by Marc Tous, Fred Poinsett and Steven Thorpe.

⭐ “Noelle the Troll”; Burlington County Amphitheater, Moorestown; Created by Marc Tous, Fred Poinsett and Steven Thorpe.

⭐ Unnamed Troll; Delanco location; Created by Jason Miller.

⭐ “Visser”; Burlington City location; Created by Peter Bieling.

⭐ “The Art Troll”; Burlington City location; Created by Michael Kane.

⭐ “Rily the Abilities Troll”; Burlington City location; Created by Julie Deluccy.

⭐ “Edward”; Bordentown City location; Created by John Canon.

⭐ “Kevin”; Juliustown Park, Springfield; Created by Meg and Miles Simon

⭐ “Tommy the Tetanus Troll”; Arney’s Mount Park, Springfield; Created by Marc Tous, Fred Poinsett and Steven Thorpe.

A map with the exact locations will be made available online and through the Burlington County Parks System mobile app.

The artists crafting the trolls were selected from dozens of submissions. Each artist or team was awarded a $500 stipend to help with materials and installation, courtesy of numerous sponsors.

