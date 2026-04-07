Baseball is back throughout the Garden State, and so are New Jersey's minor league teams. And after a long (and very cold) winter, the time has finally come for us to get back out there and root for our favorite teams once again.

All four of our teams, in fact. Yes, New Jersey is home to four minor league teams that each offer up their own brand and style of entertainment.

From Paterson to Somerset, Trenton and Lakewood, there's sure to be a team that's not far from you. But even if it is a ride, trust me, it'll be worth it.

So when will those first pitches of the season be happening? Or, were they already thrown? Here's a look at that schedule below for 2026.

Jersey Shore BlueClaws Minor League Baseball Google Maps (Townsquare edit) loading...

Jersey Shore BlueClaws

First up on the list of minor league teams are the ones that have called the Jersey Shore home for 25 years... The Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

Their first game for the 2026 season is happening at home on Tuesday, Apr. 7, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. That game will be taking place against the Brooklyn Cyclones with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

Plus special pre-game activities and promotions to celebrate the first game of the BlueClaws 25th season. Plus fireworks to cap off the first night (find ticket info here).

Somerset Patriots Minor League Baseball Google Maps (Canva edit) loading...

Somerset Patriots

Next up on the list are the Somerset Patriots, who have already played two of their home opener games against the Portland Seadogs on Apr. 3 and Apr. 4.

The third game, originally scheduled for Apr. 5, was postponed due to weather and will now be played on Wednesday, Apr. 29.

Their second series at home will begin on Tuesday, Apr. 14 against Reading. More info on the Somerset Patriots schedule can be found here.

New Jersey Jackals Minor League Baseball Google Maps (Canva Edit) loading...

New Jersey Jackals

Next up in Paterson, NJ, are the New Jersey Jackals. Unlike the two teams above, their season doesn't officially get underway until May.

However, their first game will be at home against the Tri-City ValleyCats. That home opener will take place on Friday, May 8, 2026, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. (ticket info for the New Jersey Jackals at Hinchliffe Stadium can be found here).

Trenton Thunder Minor League Baseball Google Maps (Canva edit) loading...

Trenton Thunder

The last, but certainly not least, to hit the field again is none other than the Trenton Thunder.

But like the Jackals, their first game will also be their home opener, hosting Aberdeen. That game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2026, with first pitch at 7 p.m.

The Trenton Thunder will also be giving away an opening day rally towel for the first 1,000 fans that arrive (more ticket info can be found here).

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for April (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during April. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist.

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2026 schedule Please check back often as additional street fairs may be added or revised as the year progresses. All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.