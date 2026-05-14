Four candidates are vying for the opportunity to take on U.S. Sen. Cory Booker.

Booker has more than $22 million to spend on the campaign in November, but it's an uphill battle on a good day.

That said, the real question is who will represent the growing number of voters who want to restore common sense and integrity to government.

Clearly, Cory Booker is way off the mark.

I looked at all four Republicans before I cast my vote by mail.

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Sizing up the four Republicans challenging Cory Booker

Two of the candidates were off the list immediately. Alex Zdan worked with us on "Chasing News," the show I hosted on FOX TV for seven years. Let's say, I'm just not sure why he or the people supporting him think he qualified to serve as a U.S. senator.

He might be among the worst in the bunch, as he comes in with the baggage of being supported by the same people who have been losing seats locally and in the Legislature for the past few years.

Then there's the doctor, Robert Lebovics.

I don't know him personally, maybe he's a good guy, but he's been endorsed by the Vaad in Lakewood, which means he'll do what he's told and support "Lakewood style" overdevelopment, which is crushing some communities in our state.

Rich Tabor is a good guy, but as a state trooper, he's been suspended, as you can't run for office while serving in the State Police. Probably shoulda figured out a plan before getting himself in a conflict. This will surely be a distraction if he's the nominee.

Then there's Justin Murphy.

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Why Justin Murphy stood out in the New Jersey Senate primary

I've known Justin for several years. He's a thoughtful, dedicated patriot who is willing to give up his personal time to help the cause.

He hosts events that draw hundreds of people in South Jersey and is doing a far better job in the grassroots than the unknown and pretty much useless Burlington County Republican chairman.

Justin is a Trump supporter and a common-sense conservative.

He's pro-life and actually was the only candidate to attend the New Jersey Right to Life annual banquet.

He's got the courage of his convictions, the ability to organize people, and articulate the issues in a digestible way that can appeal to the future of elections in our state and nation: Independent voters.

I proudly voted for Justin Murphy to win the June 2 primary.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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