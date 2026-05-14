I thought that with the constant news reporting about the next thing you're supposed to be scared of, I'd put it out there.

I didn't follow the panic protocols last time, and will not be complying this time.

COVID was truly a reset for America and many communities across the civilized world.

Family relationships changed; there are family members and friends in our circle who stopped interacting with us over my refusal to accept the absurdity of the COVID mandates.

Now here we go again.

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Cruise ship outbreaks once again fuel virus fears

The Hantavirus, which we know you can pretty much only get from inhaling or other close contact with rodent feces and urine.

They say there is a strain that can transmit from human to human, but that's a bit unclear, considering that the 150 passengers were held on a ship with rodent feces dust presumably circulating through the ship's ventilation.

Remember, this was a ship stopping in Antarctica, so not a Caribbean cruise with plenty of outside activity.

What's interesting to note is that the passengers were told to isolate in their cabins, again breathing in the same recycled air from the ship's HVAC.

Still, only three deaths.

We had a similar ship situation at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, where passengers were stuck on a ship as the China virus spread.

Of course, out of 3,711 souls aboard the Diamond Princess cruise, more than 700 tested positive, with 14 deaths. So, nearly 4,000 people holed up on a ship and 14 people died. From that, the panickers told us that with a mortality rate so high, millions could die.

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Did America learn anything from the COVID response?

Of course, it's also interesting to note that most of the deaths that were labeled as COVID-19 died in hospitals after receiving treatment like remdesivir and being put on a vent.

We now know that many of those deaths were actually from other causes labeled COVID due to the PCR test.

We also now know that the inventor said the so-called test was not able to actually test for infection. So, a fraud from go.

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Moving forward: Health, immunity and refusing to live in fear

Millions denied treatment with Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, which we know would have saved lives.

Political mandates, lockdown, contact tracing, closures of churches, support groups and small businesses. It was arguably the worst self-inflicted wound of any society in history.

And many have now fully recovered.

So, keep your monkeypox, your hanta-whatever.

I'll keep living my life, eating healthy, practicing yoga and doing my part to support the natural immunity God gave us as we make our way through this life.

Which states have the most expensive electric bills? The average total electricity cost in the United States last year was $1,820. That was an increase of $110, or 6.4%, from 2024.

Source: Energy Information Administration via the Joint Economic Committee Democrats

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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