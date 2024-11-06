Behind on your gas bill? Try applying for this NJ program

⚫ The LIHEAP application window is open

⚫ The program is running on a first come, first served basis

⚫ Check the income chart to see if you're eligible

If you have the patience to fill out the necessary forms, New Jersey may have some money for you.

The application window is open for families looking for assistance with home heating bills, through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

According to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, the assistance will be awarded on a first come, first served basis, given the applicants are eligible for the help.

You can start the application process at this page. You'll want to register for a DCAid account, and then you'll be prompted to enter information about yourself or your family.

The application process could take several minutes, based on the size of your family. You'll likely be asked to show proof of income and U.S. citizenship, as well as proof of your rent or mortgage payment.

SEE ALSO: The 10 best hospitals in New Jersey

Interested residents can also reach out to local service agencies to get the ball rolling.

Who's eligible?

In order to be eligible, the applicant needs to be responsible for home heating costs. The household income must be at or below 60% of New Jersey's median income.

Below is a rundown of the income thresholds (for families up to 8 people):

⚫ 1 person: $3,991 monthly; $47,896 yearly

⚫ 2 people: $5,219 monthly; $62,633 yearly

⚫ 3 people: $6,448 monthly; $77,370

⚫ 4 people: $7,676 monthly; $92,108 yearly

⚫ 5 people: $8,904 monthly; $106,845 yearly

⚫ 6 people: $10,132 monthly; $121,582 yearly

⚫ 7 people: $10,362 monthly; $124,345 yearly

⚫ 8 people: $10,592 monthly; $127,109 yearly

This round's application window, which began on Oct. 1, runs through June 2025.

How much help can I get?

The LIHEAP benefit is based on a number of factors, such as income, household type, and one's "heating region," according to the Department of Community Affairs.

The application also opens the door for a "medically necessary" cooling assistance benefit of $300.

When you fill out a LIHEAP application, you're also automatically applying for New Jersey's Universal Service Fund Program (USF), which assists low-income households with natural gas and electric bills.

You're eligible for USF if household income is at or below 60% New Jersey's median income, and a certain percentage of that income is devoted to heat/electric utility bills.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ's wealthiest ZIP codes in 2024 These are the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey, based on the median sale prices of homes, according to PropertyShark. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey Ranked by county, this is where New Jersey police made the most DUI arrests from July 2023 through June 2024. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman