Pinelands Golf Club in NJ lives up to its name

Not exactly a shocker that Pinelands Golf Club has tree-lined fairways and New Jersey's pine trees everywhere on the grounds of the course.

If you're not a straight hitter here, you're going to be in for a long round. There's not a single tee shot on this course that looks inviting. On every single hole, you either hit the ball in the fairway or you wind up in the woods. There is no other option.

The course is not long by any means, but the way it penalizes you for missing shots is its biggest defense. You absolutely have to get off the tee well here.

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Condition-wise, this place is immaculate. The clubhouse was renovated last year, and they did a lot of work on the course itself. It's been a smashing success.

Fairways, greens, and tee boxes are all amazing. The rough here can be incredibly penal around the greens. It's thick and sticky, which makes chipping difficult. The greens aren't too firm, though, so it allows you to play a variety of shots.

I think my favorite part of this course, though, is that the front nine has three par 5's, three par 4's, and three par 3's. It gives you an extra shot at all of those holes, which makes for a more interesting round.

They're located at 887 S Mays Landing Road in Hammonton, New Jersey.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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