AC Electric sent out $30,000 bills — and no, your rates were not that high!

I saw the posts on social media this weekend and I did a double take.

Friends of mine who are Atlantic City Electric customers started sharing photos of their bills. Not their normal bills — which are already painful enough. These were bills for $2,000. $9,000. $13,000. One of them was over $30,000.

My first thought was — wait. Did something change? Did the rate freeze not happen? Because Governor Sherrill froze the utility rates. I wrote about that. We talked about it on the show. The rates were frozen. I said it out loud. So how is somebody getting a $30,000 electric bill?

Here is what actually happened. And it is almost funny — if you are not one of the 30,000 customers who opened that envelope and felt their heart stop.

An Atlantic City Electric work truck (Atlantic City Electric via Facebook) An Atlantic City Electric work truck (Atlantic City Electric via Facebook) loading...

It was a printing error

The rates are frozen. The bills are real. The numbers on them are not.

Atlantic City Electric confirmed that a printing and billing system error caused roughly 30,000 customers to receive incorrect bills — some dramatically higher than anything they actually owe. The company says the errors are being corrected and customers will receive accurate bills. Nobody owes $30,000. Nobody owes $13,000. The computers and printers of AC Electric had a brain freeze of their own.

I will give them this — the timing is spectacular. We wanted the rates frozen, not the air. And it has been a cold one. An ice-cold winter followed by a spring that never quite warmed up until this week. So yes, your electric bill is higher than last year. Heating a home through a winter like this one costs real money regardless of frozen rates.

But not $30,000. Not $13,000. Not even close

If you received one of these incorrect bills, Atlantic City Electric says you should contact them directly. Customers are entitled to a corrected bill and are not required to pay the erroneous amount. Do not pay the wrong number. Call them first.

This is not the first time Atlantic City Electric has had billing problems and it will not be the last conversation we have about what South Jersey residents are paying to keep the lights on. The rates may be frozen but the bills are still high — just not science-fiction high.

Check your bill. Call if something looks wrong. And maybe keep an eye on what you are actually being charged, because clearly somebody has to.

Which states have the most expensive electric bills? The average total electricity cost in the United States last year was $1,820. That was an increase of $110, or 6.4%, from 2024.

Source: Energy Information Administration via the Joint Economic Committee Democrats

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5





