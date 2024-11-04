New list for 2025: The 10 best hospitals in New Jersey
You're not tied to your local hospital when you or a loved one needs medical care.
The quality and delivery of care can vary greatly from facility to facility. Newsweek and Statista looked at several measures to determine the best hospitals across the country.
America's Best-in-State Hospitals 2025 features 700 hospitals across the U.S.
Ten hospitals in New Jersey made the 2025 list.
The analysis looked at patient experience surveys, online surveys of medical professionals, and hospital quality metrics such as mortality, safety, and readmission.
10. Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center (Plainsboro)
9. Monmouth Medical Center (Long Branch)
8. Valley Health System — Ridgewood Campus (Ridgewood)
7. Saint Peter's University Hospital (New Brunswick)
6. Cooper University Hospital (Camden)
SEE ALSO: NJ falls short on list of safest states
5. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (New Brunswick)
4. Overlook Medical Center (Summit)
3. Englewood Hospital and Medical Center (Englewood)
2. Hackensack University Medical Center (Hackensack)
1. Morristown Medical Center (Morristown)
According to NJBIZ, Morristown Medical Center also took the top spot for 2024.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Wigs and Wishes Gala 2024
Recap of the annual event.
Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea
LOOK: States sending the most people to New Jersey
Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New Jersey using data from the Census Bureau.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Must-visit NJ spots for RHONJ fans
Since season 1, "Real Housewives of New Jersey" has shown off lots of fabulous spots for food and more across NJ. Here are places linked to the Bravo series worth a visit.
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt