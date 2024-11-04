New list for 2025: The 10 best hospitals in New Jersey

You're not tied to your local hospital when you or a loved one needs medical care.

The quality and delivery of care can vary greatly from facility to facility. Newsweek and Statista looked at several measures to determine the best hospitals across the country.

America's Best-in-State Hospitals 2025 features 700 hospitals across the U.S.

Ten hospitals in New Jersey made the 2025 list.

The analysis looked at patient experience surveys, online surveys of medical professionals, and hospital quality metrics such as mortality, safety, and readmission.

Penn Medicine Princeton Health (Google Street View) Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center (Google Street View) loading...

10. Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center (Plainsboro)

Monmouth Medical Center (Google Street View) Monmouth Medical Center (Google Street View) loading...

9. Monmouth Medical Center (Long Branch)

Valley Health System - Ridgewood Campus (Google Street View) Valley Health System - Ridgewood Campus (Google Street View) loading...

8. Valley Health System — Ridgewood Campus (Ridgewood)

Saint Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick (Google Street View) Saint Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick (Google Street View) loading...

7. Saint Peter's University Hospital (New Brunswick)

Cooper University Hospital, Camden (Google Street View) Cooper University Hospital, Camden (Google Street View) loading...

6. Cooper University Hospital (Camden)

SEE ALSO: NJ falls short on list of safest states

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick (Google Street View) Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick (Google Street View) loading...

5. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (New Brunswick)

Overlook Medical Center, Summit (Google Street View) Overlook Medical Center, Summit (Google Street View) loading...

4. Overlook Medical Center (Summit)

Englewood Hospital and Medical Center (Google Street View) Englewood Hospital and Medical Center (Google Street View) loading...

3. Englewood Hospital and Medical Center (Englewood)

Hackensack University Medical Center (Google Street View) Hackensack University Medical Center (Google Street View) loading...

2. Hackensack University Medical Center (Hackensack)

Morristown Medical Center (Google Street View) Morristown Medical Center (Google Street View) loading...

1. Morristown Medical Center (Morristown)

According to NJBIZ, Morristown Medical Center also took the top spot for 2024.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Wigs and Wishes Gala 2024 Recap of the annual event. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea

LOOK: States sending the most people to New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New Jersey using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker