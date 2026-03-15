The early-bird nature of New Jersey grocery shoppers 

So you thought you had a good idea?

Only to realize everyone else in Burlington County had the same idea.

That was me this weekend when I thought I was getting one over on the rest of the world by grocery shopping right when Aldi opened.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

The location near me opens up at 9 a.m., and I was in the parking lot 15 minutes early. Little did I know that about 15 other cars had the same idea as me.

One by one, more cars pulled in before the store even opened. And then once the doors were unlocked, it was a mad dash to the entrance.

What I thought would be a quick and painless trip to the grocery store ended up being as packed as I’ve ever seen it.

But maybe I should have expected that. We are New Jersey after all.

We want to get to the store, take as little time as possible, and then get the heck out of there. I get it. And apparently, getting to the store before it opens is part of that.

Truth be told, the ideal time to grocery shop would be about an hour before the store closes. The problem is that they may be out of some of the things you want.

Most of us don’t feel like going late at night because we want to relax after a long day. We push it off till the next morning, apparently.

Maybe it’s on me for not expecting that, or maybe we’re just the crazy here in New Jersey.

What Makes Lidl's Grocery Shopping Experience in New Jersey Stand Out New Jersey shoppers looking for new options to keep grocery bills as manageable as possible have a growing choice in the state. In the past decade, Lidl has expanded its presence with over two dozen New Jersey stores as of fall 2025. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S. The average cost of groceries for one person per month in 2023 was around $337. But how does your state compare? Do you pay more, or less? Data compiled by Zippia takes a look at the average monthly grocery bill per person in all 50 states. States are listed from least expensive to most expensive and are rounded up to the nearest dollar. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.