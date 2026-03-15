Perhaps the quintessential Jersey dinner is the simplest, quickest and easiest 

We’ve all had that moment before, when you don’t know what you wanna have for dinner, you realize you don’t have anything that’s in the pantry to cook, and you feel defeated.

But somewhere in the back of the pantry, you find a box of rigatoni and a jar of tomato sauce. It may not seem like it’s the most appetizing thing. It may not be the most filling, and it may not be the most exciting, but it’s a meal that’s gonna hit every time.

Health experts may say it’s not the most nutritious meal, and they’re probably right. It’s not necessarily something that’s going to fill you up for hours. It does, however, get the job done.

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I’ve always been a pasta person. It may be the only Italian thing about me. Growing up, my mom used to always call me the pasta kid because anytime she’d ask what I’d want for dinner, I would always answer with some sort of pasta dish. To this day, I think it’s the only thing I could eat and never get sick of.

And the other night, I was in the exact predicament I mentioned earlier. The pantry was looking barren; nothing was speaking to me about what to have for dinner, but I did have a box of rigatoni and some tomato sauce.

It was quick, it was easy, it was simple, and it was delicious. It’s barebones, but it feels like it’s the quintessential Jersey meal.

New huge Italian Market coming to Monmouth County this week Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Hidden gem Italian restaurant in Central Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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