Dog-friendly bar announces closing date for NJ location

ATLANTIC CITY — Less than two years after opening its doors, a dog-friendly bar and restaurant is shutting down due to poor sales.

Good Dog Bar, located along Atlantic Avenue, will serve its last dish on Aug. 11, the owners announced on Facebook.

"We gave it everything we had but the sales are just not there to sustain the business," the bar said. "We are honored to have worked with such a great staff and met some amazing people along the way. We believe that Atlantic City has great potential and hope that potential is realized in the near future."

Good Dog Bar Atlantic City (Google Street View) Good Dog Bar Atlantic City (Google Street View) loading...

The owners told NJ.com that business was hurt by the lack of beach concerts this summer and the cancellation of the Atlantic City Airshow.

In January 2023, New Jersey 101.5's Jeff Deminski talked about the upcoming opening of Good Dog Bar.

The Atlantic City location was a follow-up to the owners' original Good Dog Bar location in Philadelphia, which is still in operation.

Anyone who still has gift cards or rewards points from the AC location will be able to use them at the Philadelphia location (224 S. 15th Street).

