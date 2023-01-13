No really, a dog bar is opening in NJ – here’s where

Once in a blue moon in a real old man type dive bar you might occasionally see a mutt at its owners feet on the floor by the bar stool. But imagine a place packed with dogs. Heck, made for and named for dogs.

There’s one coming to Atlantic City. And unlike Asbury Park’s Wonder Bar which features occasional Yappy Hours with dogs allowed, this new place allows them every day.

Beagle puppy sitting in green grass iamsom loading...

It’s going to be called Good Dog Bar. It’s the creation of Dave Garry and Heather Gleason who already run a bar by the same name in Philadelphia. Their love of dogs is shown in a slogan on their website. The new location is opening in March. You’ll find them at 3426 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City.

Now if you’re picturing dogs bellied up to the bar and no humans or something out of the famous dogs playing poker painting, well, not exactly. Dogs will be welcome in their outdoor area along with their owners and this outdoor area will come with topped off water bowls all around and lots of affection from servers.

anastas_ anastas_ loading...

It’s almost as if people now want to bring their dogs everywhere. Hmm, I hadn’t noticed.

Hey, this is actually one I don’t mind! If you know going in there will be dogs and that they’re welcome by policy? You have no one to blame but yourself if you’re put off. It’s named the Good Dog Bar for crying out loud. That’s a pretty good clue.

It’s when people are bringing dogs into places against policy that it bothers me, like grocery store shoppers pretending their pooch is some service animal when it’s not and then sticking them in the shopping cart.

But the Good Dog Bar? I’ll drink to that!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs:

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.