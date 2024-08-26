Tex-Mex restaurant in NJ closing for good after 13 seasons

⚫ The closure was announced on social media

⚫ The restaurant will run only on weekends after Labor Day

⚫ Sept. 21 is the last day of operation

WILDWOOD — A popular spot for Mexican cuisine is shutting its doors for good at the end of this summer.

Daily operations will cease after Labor Day Weekend, and the Tex-Mex eatery will only be open on weekends until the closing date.

According to a social media message posted over the weekend, Sept. 21 is the last day for The Wild Burrito, which has been in operation in Wildwood for 13 seasons.

"This post is written with great sadness," owner Joe Carpenter said. "It has been a pleasure serving customers from the Wildwood area & from across the globe."

The unique restaurant, known for signature items such as avocado fries, started out in Wildwood Crest over a decade ago, before moving to its spot along Ocean Avenue in 2017.

The Wild Burrito will be open daily until Sept. 2, the owner said on Facebook. Then, the restaurant will run on only Fridays and Saturdays, through the 21st.

With his announcement, Carpenter encouraged readers to "support our local businesses on the island."

Carpenter didn't mention an exact reason for the decision to close, but he noted that the last two years have been challenging for many businesses in the area.

