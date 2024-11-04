TGI Fridays NJ closings makes me miss these 10 chain eateries 

To what can we attribute the loss of some of our beloved chain restaurants? Is it people’s longing for healthier, more wholesome farm-to-table experiences? Did the pandemic signal the beginning of the end for the chains? Does Ozempic and the obsession with quick weight loss have anything to do with it?

Well, whatever it is, one of the saddest losses of all is TGI Fridays that place held so many memories for me and for my kids growing up and by now, you know that there is another wave of closures hitting TGI Fridays.

For a third time this year, the casual dining chain abruptly closed dozens of locations, including several more in New Jersey. The closing started last week, with nobody knowing exactly what happened.

All of a sudden, doors were simply shuttered. Bridgewater, Cherry Hill, North Brunswick and Piscataway. It’s unclear how many employees are impacted.

It’s been bad news for a while now, with the Dallas company announcing bankruptcy and closing about 50 restaurants in New York, Ohio and California. With that in mind, we started to think about some of the old chains that we loved and lost. Remember these?

