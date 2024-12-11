Three popular South Jersey restaurants to close in 2025

🔒 A popular restaurant group is shutting its South Jersey restaurants down after 30 years

MORRISTOWN — A restaurant group in New Jersey is bidding farewell to South Jersey as 2025 approaches.

After 30 years in Morristown, The Mehtani Restaurant Properties is closing Mehndi, Ming II, and SM23 on Jan. 4, 2025. All three properties are located at Headquarters Plaza on Speedwell Avenue.

“This is only goodbye for now. Our lease is coming to an end,” explains second-generation owner Shaun Mehtani on Facebook.

“Rather than renew, I look forward to the future with a new venture or concept,” he added.

Mehtani is inviting its customers to say goodbye over the next couple of weeks in Morristown and then visit their properties in Edison at Moghul for traditional Indian fare or Pan Asian at Ming.

“The entire Morristown family that makes up the Mehtani Restaurant Group wishes to thank the community for allowing us to serve 30 years of outstanding Indian cuisine and hospitality here. Please order from us or dine in before January 4th,” Mehtani said.

“We’d love to host you at Moghul for traditional Indian fare or dynamic Pan Asian at Ming,” he said.

Mehndi: The Art of Fine Indian Dining

The History

In 1983, Sneh Mehtani opened her first restaurant, “The Moghul Room,” in New York City’s Pennsylvania Hotel. She had no industry-specific knowledge and learned on her feet, according to the restaurant group’s website.

In 1990, she asked her husband, Satish, to help her expand in Edison, which had relatively few Indian immigrants there at the time.

As the expansion continued, the Mehtani Restaurant Group became famous not only for its Indian offerings, but also for its Asian restaurants, trendsetting cocktails, and beautiful banquet hall.

In 2007, Sneh and Satish’s son, Shaun, launched Mehndi (North American cuisine), Ming II (the second branch of Ming), and SM23 (a creative cocktail bar) at the Hyatt Headquarters Plaza in Morristown.

In 2011, Shaun Mehtani took over the family business with the hope of continuing his parents’ legacy, which he has done until now.

Ming II in Morristown

Some patrons took to Facebook to voice their disappointment.

“This is terrible news! You are far and away the best Indian restaurant in the region--heck, one of the best restaurants, period. Your spicing is beyond subtle, and your service impeccable. We were especially looking forward to your Mother's Day Brunch next year. We have been with you since the days when you were Moghul and have been faithful fans of Mehndi. Please let us all know if and when you open a new concept in this area--Edison is a long way to go for frequent visits.”

“Oh no! Disappointed to hear but excited what you have in store for the future. We will be there to wish you well before January 4th!”

“I will miss your delicious food and wonderful service!”

SM23 in Morristown

