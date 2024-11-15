NJ is losing a decades-old authentic Greek restaurant

It’s been around for 30 years, and it has the coolest name. And it’s no more.

It’s Greek To Me is, or was, a restaurant in Ridgewood, New Jersey, that served, of course, some of the best traditional Greek food you could find. After three decades, it all came to a close on Thursday. Owner Paul Vagianos hosted one final farewell dinner for family, friends, and some fans.

It’s Greek To Me started in 1986 when James and Stacy Papavasiliou launched the first one in Cliffside Park. A few other locations opened, and Vagianos came along to buy a piece of the empire and started that Ridgewood location in 1994.

Paul is a busy guy, and it was just the right time to close. He’s also Ridgewood’s mayor, and he runs several other businesses too. He got an offer to sell when he wasn’t looking for one, but it made him take inventory of his life and time. He knew it was right.

“I've been married for 40 years, I have a 36-year-old daughter and a 33-year-old daughter, and I've been in this restaurant for 30 years. After my wife and family, this is the next most important thing in my life," Vagianos told northjersey.com.

“It has been my all-consuming passion for three decades, and I loved every minute of it. Those people who say how difficult the restaurant business is, let me tell you something: they shouldn’t be in the restaurant business. I have had the time of my life in the restaurant business. I've made so many great friends, so many great memories."

The person who bought it is reportedly planning on keeping it as a restaurant but a seafood one. It will no longer be part of the It’s Greek To Me fold.

Anyone in North Jersey who will miss It’s Greek To Me can enjoy their other locations in Clifton and Fort Lee.

Take advantage of this Jersey favorite before it’s gone Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈