Another beloved Jersey Shore restaurant set to close in days

We’re all pretty spoiled when it comes to great culinary options here in New Jersey. After all, we have some of the best food in the northeast, if not the best.

Still, it’s always sad to lose a great legendary spot. It’s hard to believe, but after nearly two decades of serving up great food, drinks, and stunning views, Mister C’s Beach Bistro in Allenhurst is closing its doors for good.

Oct. 20 will be the final day you can soak in the ocean views while enjoying your favorite meal just minutes from the Asbury Park Boardwalk.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

For so many of us in New Jersey, Mister C’s wasn’t just another restaurant. It was a staple, a place where we gathered for parties, events, and live music. The restaurant was known for its laid-back beach vibe, killer cocktails, and a menu packed with options for every palate. The view alone was enough to make it legendary.

Before this, Mr. C's was located on Norwood Avenue in Deal, just on the border of Ocean Township. It was a friendly neighborhood place where you would always see your friends, the locals, the regulars, and everybody knew your name. Then, when it moved to Allenhurst, it became the next level.

According to the Asbury Park Press, Karen Marzulli and Chic Perrotto, who have run the place since 2006, aren’t sad about the closure.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

They’ve known for a while that this day was coming—the lease was always set to expire. For the rest of us, though, it’s bittersweet.

Mister C’s has been a beloved spot for locals and visitors alike, and while New Jersey has no shortage of great restaurants and food experiences, this one hits differently. It was more than just the food or the drinks, it was the memories made by the shore.

As we say goodbye, we know the Jersey Shore will still be full of fantastic places to eat and drink. But let’s be real, Mister C’s was something special. It’s going to be missed.

The worst rated fast-food restaurants in NJ - 2024 250 of the most popular fast-food restaurants in America were analyzed to see how well each stacks up against the competition. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈