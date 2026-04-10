Here we go again. We’re getting used to it now. Property taxes in New Jersey just hit another record, and at this point it almost feels like we expect it. The average homeowner is now paying around $10,570, which is up again this year. While this isn’t shocking, it’s still painful.

But the part that caught my attention is that there are actually a couple of towns where taxes actually went down.

According to a breakdown out of Monmouth County, Allenhurst and Shrewsbury Township both saw noticeable drops. Allenhurst dropped by more than 10%, which sounds great… until you realize the average tax bill there is still close to $20,000.

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So yes, it went down, but let’s not get carried away. Still, though, you gotta be lucky to be living there. With beautiful homes and one of the most caring and proactive Mayor and town councils out there, Allenhurst, though expensive, is moving in a positive direction.

Shrewsbury Township is a little different. Taxes there dropped about 9%, bringing the average closer to $5,100, which actually feels like a real difference if you live there.

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And that’s what makes this interesting. Because everywhere else feels like it’s going in one direction, up. Most towns are still dealing with rising home values, and that’s what keeps pushing taxes higher whether anyone likes it or not. So when you see even a couple of places go the other way, it stands out.

Not because it’s happening everywhere, but because it almost never happens at all.

And If you live in one of those towns, you’ll take it. The rest of us are still doing the same thing they do every year..opening the bill and hoping it didn’t jump too much.

Average New Jersey property taxes in 2025 Check to see whether your municipality's average tax bill last year went up or down. Data is from the state Department of Community Affairs. Municipalities are listed by county and alphabetically. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

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