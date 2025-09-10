The first round of FIFA World Cup tickets has slowly gotten underway.

A Visa presale draw entry period runs from Wednesday, Sept. 10 at 11 a.m. until Friday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m.

Timing of entry into the presale draw during the 10-day span does not impact a fan’s chances of success.

Fans must be 18 or older to enter, and no advance purchase is necessary. The official rules of the Visa presale draw are online.

Starting Sept. 29, after a “random selection” process, lucky chosen fans will receive an email with a date and time slot to try and buy tickets (subject to availability).

Time slots will start on Oct. 1. Getting picked for the presale does not guarantee that tickets will be available for purchase during the time slot.

What tickets will be made available for the World Cup presale draw?

Single match tickets to all 104 matches will be open - including to the World Cup Final in New Jersey.

Stadium-specific tickets and team-specific tickets will also be made available.

Group-stage tickets will start priced at $60 a seat.

The most exclusive seats will reach up to $6,730 a ticket for the World Cup final.

FIFA World Cup tickets are being released in phases — so if the pre-sale was a bust, the next chance will be in late October.

Phase 2: Early Ticket Draw for FIFA World Cup 2026

That registration window is expected to run from Oct. 27 to 31.

Similar to the first phase, fans need to log in with their FIFA ID and apply, followed by a random selection process.

Lucky applicants will receive a time slot for purchase from mid-November to early December, subject to availability.

Third phase of FIFA World Cup tickets in December

Shortly after the Dec. 5 final draw for the FIFA World Cup 26, registration will start for Phase 3: Random Selection Draw.

During this phase, fans can submit applications for specific matches, after the final draw has revealed most of the group-stage matchups.

Next year, closer to the tournament starting in June 2026, fans will be able to buy any remaining inventory on a first-come, first-served basis.

World Cup matches set for NJ in 2026

The East Rutherford stadium (usually known as MetLife) is "New York New Jersey Stadium" for the World Cup.

It will host eight matches, including the World Cup final on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

▪️Saturday, June 13 - Match 7 (Group Stage)

▪️Tuesday, June 16 - Match 17 (Group Stage)

▪️Monday, June 22 - Match 41 (Group Stage)

▪️Thursday, June 25 - Match 56 (Group Stage)

▪️Saturday, June 27 - Match 67 (Group Stage)

▪️Tuesday, June 30 - Match 77 (Round of 32)

▪️Sunday, July 5 - Match 91 (Round of 16)

▪️Sunday, July 19 - Match 104 (World Cup Final)

Philadelphia is also a 2026 FIFA World Cup city.

Philadelphia Stadium will host six matches, including one on July 4, which will be the 250th anniversary of the United States.

▪️Sunday, June 14 - Match 9 (Group Stage)

▪️Friday, June 19 - Match 29 (Group Stage)

▪️Monday, June 22 - Match 42 (Group Stage)

▪️Thursday, June 25 - Match 55 (Group Stage)

▪️Saturday, June 27 - Match 68 (Group Stage)

▪️Saturday, July 4 - Match 89 (Round of 16)

There are three dates when matches will be held in both East Rutherford and Philadelphia, at what is usually known as Lincoln Financial Field.

